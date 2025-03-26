Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 233,131 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,305. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.