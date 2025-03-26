Graney & King LLC Acquires Shares of 103,738 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graney & King LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

