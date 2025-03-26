Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Stake Boosted by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management owned 0.64% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $943,000.
Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARY opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Angel Oak Income ETF
The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.
