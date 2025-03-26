Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 9.4% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 395,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 394.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 130,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 58,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.