Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 127.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

