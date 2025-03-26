Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,305 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 0.7% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $854,287,000. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,485,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000.

IWL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

