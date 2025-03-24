Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Receives $19.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. The trade was a 160.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 176,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.