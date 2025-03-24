22nd Century Group’s (XXII) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $581.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

