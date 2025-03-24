Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 4.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $217,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,095.27 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,997.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,970.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

