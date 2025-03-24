The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 223.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.