Syverson Strege & Co Sells 3,659 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

