JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises 1.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,101 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after buying an additional 596,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,681,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

