Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

