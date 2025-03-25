Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 6,018 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

