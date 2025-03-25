Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 145.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

