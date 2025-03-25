Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Stock Position Boosted by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 186.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 209,127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,752,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

