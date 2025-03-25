iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 540.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.59.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

