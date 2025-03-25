1,836,382 Shares in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Purchased by Fleming James B JR

Fleming James B JR bought a new stake in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,836,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. LiveOne comprises about 3.2% of Fleming James B JR’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 271.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LiveOne by 359.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 83,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LiveOne by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.66. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

