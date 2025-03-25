Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

