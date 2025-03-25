CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,700 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

