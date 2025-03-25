Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,405,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

