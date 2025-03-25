Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 484 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

