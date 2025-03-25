Comparing Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH)

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.68, indicating that its share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAIHEAT and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

This table compares SAIHEAT and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAIHEAT and Digihost Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAIHEAT $6.95 million 1.02 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.18 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -2.53

SAIHEAT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digihost Technology.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats SAIHEAT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

