TIAA Trust National Association Buys 84,501 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,501 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.16% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $64,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

BATS:NUDM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.88. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.