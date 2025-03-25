AXQ Capital LP Makes New $144,000 Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 732,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE SBH opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBH

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.