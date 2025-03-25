Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

