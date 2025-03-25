TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

