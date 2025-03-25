First American Trust FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 911,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 401,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,595,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

