Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – March 23rd

BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, develop, or manage income-producing real estate properties. These stocks offer investors exposure to the real estate market without having to directly purchase property, and they often provide dividends along with potential capital appreciation, especially when held as part of a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $950.43. 5,211,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,397. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $980.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $988.41. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.49. 19,301,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,821. The company has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 65,002,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,916,358. The company has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

