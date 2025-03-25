Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411,398 shares during the period. American Vanguard comprises approximately 2.0% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 40.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on American Vanguard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

AVD stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

