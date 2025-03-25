Pier Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 657,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,000. Mirion Technologies makes up 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $111,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

