Colony Family Offices LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

