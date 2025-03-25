Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.0 %

IRM stock opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 147.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.03.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

