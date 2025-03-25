TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $251,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NTR opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.