Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Colony Family Offices LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

