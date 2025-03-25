Pier Capital LLC Acquires 4,732 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. ExlService makes up about 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,852,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after acquiring an additional 215,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 0.3 %

ExlService stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.