Syverson Strege & Co Buys 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

