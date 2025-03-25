FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,035 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.26 and a 200 day moving average of $227.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

