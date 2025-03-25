First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.42. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

