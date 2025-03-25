Q1 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Boosted by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 14,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.