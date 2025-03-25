Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Issues Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%.
Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance
MBH opened at GBX 97.98 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.55.
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.
