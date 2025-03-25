Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dividend Information

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Company Overview

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

