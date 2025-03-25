Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,695. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

