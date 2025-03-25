EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 7,617 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $5,001,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,081,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

