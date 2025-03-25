Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $242,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of ROP opened at $576.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.