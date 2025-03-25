LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $117,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

