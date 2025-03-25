Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 5,664 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 105,878 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,424,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5,538.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

