Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

