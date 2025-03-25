Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 8,848,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

