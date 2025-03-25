LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,222,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $122,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after purchasing an additional 913,719 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after buying an additional 135,172 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,779,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

